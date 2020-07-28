UneeQ Launches Creator Platform for Digital Employees

UneeQ has launched UneeQ Creator, a conversational artificial intelligence digital human creator platform.

With native integrations into Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon and many others, UneeQ Creator offers machine learning that helps users create and deploy unique digital human employees or brand ambassadors.

"The use case potential for digital employees is immeasurable," said Danny Tomsett, founder and CEO of UneeQ, in a statement. "For example, imagine if the next time you went to order fast food, instead of using a touch screen, your order was taken by the friendly face of a digital human who could provide recommendations. Or what if hospitals leveraged digital humans as health assistants capable of providing empathetic, around-the-clock support for patients before and after surgery? All of these scenarios are rapidly becoming reality and are in development as we speak, with growing possibilities across many new emerging needs in a post-pandemic world every day."

UneeQ Creator enables companies with existing chatbots to integrate their natural language processing software and turn them into interactive digital humans. The platform integrates with Amazon Lex, Microsoft Bot Framework, IBM Watson Assistant, and other vertical-specific options.

UneeQ Creator's platform leverages native Google Dialogflow integration to create an array of conversational intents and replies.

UneeQ Creator is free to try and offers upgraded features starting at $899 per month. Features include the following:

Multiple digital human variant options;

Virtual background design capabilities;

Persona creation.;

Autonomous and supervised behavior;

Voice and language customization;

Integrated NLP of choice;

Small talk or chit-chat capabilities; and

The ability to deploy digital employees across websites, social media platforms, or any other digital environment.