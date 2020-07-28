Agilysys Launches Sales & Catering Solution
Agilysys, a provider of hospitality software and services, has released Agilysys Sales & Catering, a cloud-native or on-premises sales and catering solution, as part of its integrated Agilysys Property Management System (PMS) ecosystem.
Agilysys Sales & Catering provides hotels, conference centers, and resorts a complete view of every group and event, as well as guests throughout their entire stay, and exposes the value of each guest and group across meeting and shoulder dates.
It is integrated with the Agilysys suite of PMS solutions, which includes Agilysys Stay, Agilysys LMS, and Agilysys Visual One, and supports API integration for third-party PMS solutions, allowing real-time inventory and rate availability to manage and protect transient and group room availability. Group managers can create, manage, and track contracts, companies, and groups in the hotel's database and maintain complete ownership of marketing information .
Group meeting planners and event hosts have access to a fully dynamic portal to upload and manage reservations, events and special requests. With Contract and Event Order functionality, meeting planners can create customized contracts, banquet event orders, and flexible deposit and payment options on the fly from their mobile devices.
Agilysys InfoGenesis POS integration to catering operations provides real-time menus, pricing, and availability.
"The market for event hosting is estimated to be $5 billion worldwide across the hospitality sector. Powered by our robust R&D and innovation engine and supported by a customer-centric approach to implementation and support, Agilysys Sales & Catering is well positioned to take a commanding position in this space," said Sridhar Laveti, senior vice president of established products and customer support at Agilysys, in a statement. "We continue to build out high ROI and value-creating solutions as part of our industry-leading hospitality product suite that helps our customers grow revenue, control operational expenses, and delight guests at every interaction."