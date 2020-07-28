Sideqik's Influencer Marketing Platform Now Supports TikTok
Sideqik, an influencer marketing platform provider, now supports TikTok.
Marketers can now use Sideqik to find TikTok influencers using a wide range of metrics, then continuously monitor the effectiveness of their campaigns in real time. Sideqik's influencer search function allows marketers to view important stats about each influencer, including relevance to their markets, brand alignment, and more.
Using advanced features already available from Sideqik for other social media platforms, marketers will be able to optimize their TikTok influencer campaigns based on their unique metrics, such as earned media value, conversions, sales/revenue, and engagement.
"This year, we've watched TikTok grow at an incredible rate, especially with more people staying home, creating and consuming more content than ever," said Sideqik CEO, Jeremy Haile in a statement. "What sets TikTok apart from other platforms is the way it empowers people to participate unlike any other network. That level of engagement makes it an incredible way for brands to connect with their audiences in a powerful, authentic way."
Related Articles
TINT Integrates with TikTok
03 Mar 2020
Companies can now use TINT to curate user-generated videos on TikTok.