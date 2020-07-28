Sideqik's Influencer Marketing Platform Now Supports TikTok

Sideqik, an influencer marketing platform provider, now supports TikTok.

Marketers can now use Sideqik to find TikTok influencers using a wide range of metrics, then continuously monitor the effectiveness of their campaigns in real time. Sideqik's influencer search function allows marketers to view important stats about each influencer, including relevance to their markets, brand alignment, and more.

Using advanced features already available from Sideqik for other social media platforms, marketers will be able to optimize their TikTok influencer campaigns based on their unique metrics, such as earned media value, conversions, sales/revenue, and engagement.