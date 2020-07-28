Yext Adds Languages to Yext Answers

Yext is expanding its Yext Answers site search product with support for four new languages: French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Just as it does in English, Yext Answers applies advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology to understand questions and return answers. Websites powered by Yext Answers in these four new languages can handle searches with complex language-specific attributes, like accents and compound verbs, as well as location-based searches.

"Our mission is to help businesses and organizations worldwide deliver official answers to their customers online," said Howard Lerman, founder and CEO of Yext, in a statement. "Launching Yext Answers in French, German, Italian, and Spanish is a critical next step in that mission, helping even more businesses around the globe deliver a world-class customer experience on their own domain, in their native language. We like to say that when the world has questions, Yext Answers, and today, that statement reaches a new level of global significance."

Palladium Hotel Group, headquartered in Spain, plans to incorporate the Spanish version of Answers after experiencing its benefits in English firsthand.

"At Palladium Hotel Group, we implemented Answers on our COVID-19 landing page in order to keep users fully informed about the situation in all of our hotels," said Marta Clemente Vilchez head of SEO at Palladium, in a statement. "Due to the great results we've seen, we plan to implement Answers on our homepage in both English and Spanish, and we're certain that it will be another success."

Beyond just helping manage customer questions, Yext Answers has helped many companies grow their business during these challenging times by increasing conversions and reducing support costs. In fact, U.K. mobile network Three experienced a 42 percent decrease in customer support tickets within the first two weeks of implementing Answers.