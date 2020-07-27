Kochava and LiveIntent Partner on Identity Resolution

Kochava, providers of an attribution platform for real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices, and LiveIntent, an email marketing platform provider, have paired up to enable marketers and publishers a privacy-safe identity solution to transact and match first-party data.

The partnership leverages the 2,500 publishers across the LiveIntent network who reach more than 290 million verified people.

The companies will integrate Kochava IdentityLocker, LiveIntent nonID, and Kochava IdentityLink for a new identity solution. The integration enables advertisers, publishers, and infrastructure ad-tech vendors to onboard their first-party data and engage with counterparties for activation, targeting, and measurement.

Kochava IdentityLocker is a unified, privacy-first identity solution that enables demand- and supply-side platforms to onboard their own first-party data, prompt for user consent, and attach resource grants for usage on activities like deterministic targeting, while enabling permission-based rules for the first-party owner of the data.

"Where so many saw a rift in the universe with all the changes this year, we knew it was a great opportunity to create a stronger ecosystem," said Charles Manning, founder and CEO of Kochava, in a statement. "On the heels of launching our new privacy-first identity solution in IdentityLocker, our partnership with LiveIntent solidifies what we already believed to be true. We are thrilled to roll this out to ensure brands and publishers have the best solution to power their businesses forward."

LiveIntent nonID bridges publishers and companies to the ecosystem; with its 1:1 relationship to an email addressm, it connects to all identity offerings and solutions. Many of the top demand-side and supply-side platforms currently support the LiveIntent solution. Through this partnership, Kochava IdentityLocker datasets can now be activated through these existing connections.