Vendasta Partners with Google My Business

Vendasta has been named a Featured Partner by Google My Business (GMB) for accurately and efficiently claiming GMB listings on behalf of its partners' small and medium business clients.

Through the Vendasta service, partners avoid having to contact individual businesses to track verification numbers by phone or email.

The average Google listing that is well-maintained with GMB gets five times more views than listings that haven't been claimed by their owners, according to Google.

"Vendasta provides high-quality marketing services, and the Trusted Verifier status proves that our team maintains a high standard of professionalism when representing the companies we serve," said Troy Wruck, general manager of marketing services at Vendasta, in a statement. "This is a simple and very effective way we're able to remove toil for the agencies, media companies, and other groups we work with."

The offering is available as part of Vendasta's white-label digital marketing agency services.