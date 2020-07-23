Qubit Is a First to Deliver Google Cloud's Recommendations AI

Qubit, a provider of merchandising and personalization technology, has furthered its partnership with Google Cloud, making Recommendations AI available for e-commerce teams.

The product recommendations solution is deeply integrated within Qubit's new product interface for merchandising. Included in the offering is access to Recommendations AI, which predicts the best product to show consumers, adapts to changing customer behavior in real time, and uses a wide array of data points, like assortment, pricing, and user history.

Graham Cooke, CEO and founder of Qubit, said the ability to quickly assess and predict the next product in customer journeys based upon every single click and customer data poin has never been more important.

"Consumers are engaging with brands online more than ever," Cooke said in a statement. "In those interactions, customer intent can change in a heartbeat, and the ability of Recommendations AI to predict the next in the sequence is a game-changer for what is a core, but currently outdated, e-commerce capability. "AI-led merchandising is a must-have for any e-commerce brand to increase revenue and to meet customers' needs. The combination of Qubit and Recommendations AI enables retailers to use real-time data and deep learning neural networks alongside easy-to-use tools," Cooke continued. "Our mission is to power relevance, and that is even more essential right now as more shoppers move online to buy the products they'd normally buy in store. While the pandemic has been challenging for brands, those who have navigated it well are those which have been best placed to create authentic and relevant relationships with customers at every touchpoint and on every channel."

Recommendations AI uses deep learning to introduce customers to new and relevant products. Using similar or shared patterns across customer attributes and behavioral data, the recommendations engine creates models to determine what the user would likely click next or purchase next and recommends these new or existing items from the catalog.

Early adopters of Recommendations AI have reportedly experienced a 90 percent increase in click-through rates and a 40 percent uplift in conversions.