Acxiom Announces Customer Data Platform Solutions & Services

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has launched a comprehensive suite o customer data platform (CDP) solutions and services.

Acxiom's CDP solution suite includes the following:

Acxiom is partnering with select CDP providers to implement, integrate, enhance, and optimize their CDP offerings.

"The companies who can connect to their customers with relevance and respect are the companies that will succeed. The question is how to integrate data and technology to achieve this and ensure investments turn into results and returns," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom, in a statement. "Our CDP solutions and services, working with best-of-breed CDP partners, help brands optimize the investments they've already made or are about to make. Our ability to partner and integrate with a variety of martech and adtech providers makes Acxiom the ideal one-stop shop for orchestrating better marketing engagement for brands across earned, owned, and paid media."

"We are excited to partner with Acxiom to ensure our clients are making the most of their existing tech stack while planning for future investments," said Mike Vaccaro, vice president of global partnerships at Tealium, in a statement. "The world's most innovative brands are using Tealium's customer data platform to solve real business challenges and impact ROI. Our integration with Acxiom allows our joint customers to deliver a more complete customer experience by using Tealium and Acxiom to marry offline and online data."

"Marketers have a variety of solutions in their tech stack, and it is critical that their customer data platforms (CDPs) are integrated with other data technologies to deliver the best insights," said Tom Treanor, global head of marketing at Arm Treasure Data, in a statement. "Acxiom's CDP services enable companies to further enrich the data that they securely collect, unify, and manage through the Arm Treasure Data Customer Data Platform to drive more engaging customer experiences."

"Enterprise marketers rely on our next-generation Customer Data and Experience Platform to drive revenue, improve loyalty and increase efficiency," said Chris Williams, partner channel manager at Exponea, in a statement. "Combining a single customer view, advanced analytics, and omnichannel execution, brands can unify customer data, understand audiences, and deliver personalized campaigns for each customer through their preferred channels in real time. Acxiom's decades of experience in identity and data management ensures clients unlock their potential, leveraging techniques like predictive next-best action to realize exceptional results in a matter of weeks."

"By powering our real-time CDP with intelligent decisioning, our clients combine behavioral data with their enterprise customer data to surface actionable insights that make every customer interaction smarter," said Dermot O'Connor, vice president of business development and co-founder at Boxever, in a statement. "Leveraging Acxiom's solutions and services, Boxever clients can get in market faster, unlock more customer intelligence, and make smarter digital decisions that drive better customer experiences."