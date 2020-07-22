-->
  • July 22, 2020

Yext Launches Its Summer '20 Release

Yext today launched its Summer '20 Release with new features that provide businesses more options to customize their search results.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new dot-com boom of sorts, and people are searching for answers online more than ever," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "From customizing search results to swiftly publicizing available employment opportunities, our Summer '20 Release gives businesses the enhanced tools they need to meet customers and job seekers with accurate, up-to-date information in these fast-changing times."

The Summer '20 Release includes the following features:

  • Query Rules, which allows businesses leveraging Answers, Yext's site search product, to configure special rules that fine tune search results based on a certain query, where a search takes place, whether a user is logged in, and more.
  • Jobs Enhancements, allowing businesses to create search-optimized landing pages for jobs with customizable calls to action, add jobs to existing landing pages, and sync job data from Greenhouse to Yext.
  • Deleted Review Recognition, giving businesses control over how reviews that are deleted by customers on sites like Google or Facebook appear in the Yext platform, either keeping and flagging a deleted review as "Removed" or deleting it permanently.

