Yext Launches Its Summer '20 Release
Yext today launched its Summer '20 Release with new features that provide businesses more options to customize their search results.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new dot-com boom of sorts, and people are searching for answers online more than ever," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "From customizing search results to swiftly publicizing available employment opportunities, our Summer '20 Release gives businesses the enhanced tools they need to meet customers and job seekers with accurate, up-to-date information in these fast-changing times."
The Summer '20 Release includes the following features:
- Query Rules, which allows businesses leveraging Answers, Yext's site search product, to configure special rules that fine tune search results based on a certain query, where a search takes place, whether a user is logged in, and more.
- Jobs Enhancements, allowing businesses to create search-optimized landing pages for jobs with customizable calls to action, add jobs to existing landing pages, and sync job data from Greenhouse to Yext.
- Deleted Review Recognition, giving businesses control over how reviews that are deleted by customers on sites like Google or Facebook appear in the Yext platform, either keeping and flagging a deleted review as "Removed" or deleting it permanently.