Yext Launches Its Summer '20 Release

Yext today launched its Summer '20 Release with new features that provide businesses more options to customize their search results.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new dot-com boom of sorts, and people are searching for answers online more than ever," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "From customizing search results to swiftly publicizing available employment opportunities, our Summer '20 Release gives businesses the enhanced tools they need to meet customers and job seekers with accurate, up-to-date information in these fast-changing times."

The Summer '20 Release includes the following features: