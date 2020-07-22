Pipedrive Launches Insights, Sales Docs, and Redesigned Interfaces

Pipedrive today launched Insights, a platform for tracking sales data and trends, and Sales Docs, a tool in beta that can help close deals faster, and a redesigned user experience across its product line.

Insights offers customizable sales reports and interactive dashboards for tracking sales metrics like sales performance, conversion, duration, progress, and sales activities. It also allows users to filter results and choose their preferred data visualizations. Features include the following:

Deal performance reports that show metrics like how many opportunities are won or lost and why, deal progression, and sales cycle duration;

Activity reports that provide a full overview of actions planned and taken, such as emails, demos, calls, or events; and

A fully customizable visual dashboard to interpret findings at a glance and share live dashboard links with anyone in two clicks.>

Sales Docs, meanwhile, streamlines and automates how sales teams create, send, and manage sales-related documents. Features include the following:

Trackable quotes, proposals, and contracts available directly within the CRM;

Notifications as soon as proposals are opened;

Auto-fill sales templates; and

Google Drive integration for storing quotes and contracts.

The main features of Pipedrive's new UX design include the following:

A dashboard that reflects user workflow. The main menu has shifted to a sidebar to free up room for a new search bar, quick add button, Sales Assistant, and account settings.

A menu that features a Leads Inbox and Deal Pipeline at the top, followed by frequently used features like email, contacts, calendar, and Insights.

Faster search that is now front and center.

A quick add button that allows users to create new deals, activities, or contacts without leaving the current screen.