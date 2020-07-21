LivePerson Automates Curbside Experiences with Conversational AI

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, today announced its solutions for automating curbside customer experiences as they become a permanent fixture of the COVID-19 era and beyond.

To implement sustainable, differentiating curbside experiences, companies can take advantage of LivePerson's Conversational AI solutions to connect with customers on their favorite messaging channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, and more. These persistent connections are fronted by AI-powered bots, which greet customers, collect data like name and vehicle license number, and confirm orders so associates can fulfill and deliver them to curbside customers. Users can further engage customers with automation for feedback surveys, follow-up offers, and customer service inquiries.

Store associates can use LivePerson's iOS and Android apps from phones or tablets.