Litmus Updates Its Email Marketing Platform

Litmus, an email marketing technology provider, today at its Litmus Live Everywhere virtual user conference, introduced new capabilities and updates to its email platform. These include Visual Editor in Litmus Builder, Email Analytics enhancements, easy sharing of complex and multi-email campaigns, and advanced usage reporting.

"It takes 53 percent of brands two weeks or longer to produce a single email because of complicated and lengthy collaboration and review processes," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "We realize it can be frustrating when not all marketing team members can interact directly and collaboratively within a martech platform. By eliminating roadblocks within the pre-send and post-send processes, Litmus empowers collaboration across an organization in one centralized place. These platform updates, including the new Visual Editor, make email creation easy for all, even marketers with no coding experience, helping them build better emails faster and create meaningful one-to-one experiences with their subscribers and customers."

With Visual Editor in Litmus Builder, marketers can create on-brand, high-performing emails without lengthy setup or formal training, and it automatically works with existing templates.

Updates to Litmus Email Analytics help users garner insights and apply the most useful insights from their email marketing program to other channels in their marketing mix.

With advanced folder sharing capabilities, email stakeholders can collaborate on multi-email campaigns or dynamic content versions in one place, get full visibility into progress, and provide quick, clear actionable feedback on email campaigns.