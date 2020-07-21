ClickDimensions Partners with InsideView on Data Cleansing and Enrichment
ClickDimensions and InsideView today announced a partnership that will enable Microsoft Dynamics users to grow their pipelines of potential customers and engage existing customers with more relevant content.
The partnership brings together marketing automation and data management and intelligence providers for Microsoft Dynamics to improve marketing performance and efficiency through data cleansing and enrichment solutions.
InsideView's data management solution helps automate processes, such as lead enrichment, data cleansing, email validation, lead-to-account mapping, family trees, and account assignments, and also provides analytics and visualizations so companies can actively monitor and improve their data health.
Through this partnership, ClickDimensions will offer insights to find and engage prospects, targeting tools, and the ability to automatically clean, enrich, and manage Microsoft Dynamics 365 company and contact data.
"Given the state of the world today, finding new customers is now more than just a growth driver, it is a matter of survival as businesses seek to replace revenue from customers that have pulled back or gone out of business," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions, in a statement. "In addition to finding new prospects, businesses need to be even more relevant. Buyers expect the same level of personalization and relevance from B2B interactions as B2C, and that requires complete and accurate data. Our partnership with InsideView will enable our customers to ensure their data is always fresh and always current."
As a result of the partnership, ClickDimensions will also launch a broad product suite of data cleansing and enrichment tools over the next few months.
"The velocity of change in customer data is unprecedented in today's business environment, and many companies can't keep up. InsideView helps companies keep data accurate, refreshed, and actionable so they can focus on customers and revenue," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "Combined with their marketing automation solutions, ClickDimensions customers will have the tools and intelligence they need to manage their customer data and target and engage the right buyers. The partnership is a great match for B2B companies using Microsoft Dynamics."
Related Articles
ClickDimensions Launches Intelligent Dashboards
16 Oct 2019
ClickDimensions' Intelligent Dashboards bring reporting to Microsoft Dynamics.
InsideView Launches Data Integrity
05 Nov 2019
InsideView's Data Integrity is a highly visual data management solution that provides actionable insights while maintaining accurate data in CRM systems.
InsideView Launches Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365
28 Apr 2020
InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft cleans and enriches dynamic data and provides insights.