ClickDimensions Partners with InsideView on Data Cleansing and Enrichment

ClickDimensions and InsideView today announced a partnership that will enable Microsoft Dynamics users to grow their pipelines of potential customers and engage existing customers with more relevant content.

The partnership brings together marketing automation and data management and intelligence providers for Microsoft Dynamics to improve marketing performance and efficiency through data cleansing and enrichment solutions.

InsideView's data management solution helps automate processes, such as lead enrichment, data cleansing, email validation, lead-to-account mapping, family trees, and account assignments, and also provides analytics and visualizations so companies can actively monitor and improve their data health.

Through this partnership, ClickDimensions will offer insights to find and engage prospects, targeting tools, and the ability to automatically clean, enrich, and manage Microsoft Dynamics 365 company and contact data.

"Given the state of the world today, finding new customers is now more than just a growth driver, it is a matter of survival as businesses seek to replace revenue from customers that have pulled back or gone out of business," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions, in a statement. "In addition to finding new prospects, businesses need to be even more relevant. Buyers expect the same level of personalization and relevance from B2B interactions as B2C, and that requires complete and accurate data. Our partnership with InsideView will enable our customers to ensure their data is always fresh and always current."

As a result of the partnership, ClickDimensions will also launch a broad product suite of data cleansing and enrichment tools over the next few months.