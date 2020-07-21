Adobe, IBM, and Red Hat Partner to Advance Customer Experience Transformation

Adobe, IBM, and Red Hat today announced a strategic partnership to help accelerate digital transformation and strengthen real-time data security for enterprises, with a focus on regulated industries. The intent of the partnership is to enable companies to deliver more personalized experiences across customer journeys.

The partnership will initially focus on the following:

Deployment flexibility with hybrid cloud: Adobe, IBM, and Red Hat aim to enable companies to manage and deliver their content and assets within any hybrid cloud environment, from multiple public clouds to on-premises data centers. By certifying and delivering Adobe Experience Manager 6.5, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to run on Red Hat OpenShift, an open-source container platform, IBM will allow clients to host, access, and leverage data in the environment of their choice.

Adobe enabled for financial services: Adobe joins IBM's partner ecosystem as a strategic partner providing customer experience solutions for the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. Using the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM will extend Adobe Experience Manager to financial firms, helping them as they meet their security and regulatory requirements when delivering personalized experiences to customers.

Adobe and IBM Services: IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, will extend its offerings across all of Adobe's core enterprise applications. With broader, integrated support for clients across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Adobe Document Cloud, IBM iX will accelerate how companies use data to design, implement, and scale personalized customer experiences to instill trust across every corner of their businesses.

"Now more than ever, companies are accelerating their efforts to engage customers digitally," said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager of digital experience at Adobe, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with IBM and Red Hat to enable companies in regulated industries to meet this moment and use real-time customer data to securely deliver experiences across any digital touchpoint, at scale and compliant with regulations." "The reality is that today businesses across industries are operating in an experience-first world where it is possible to gain immense value from data if trust and technology flexibility are central to the equation," said Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president of IBM Global Markets, in a statement. "It is with these principles as the focus of our partnership, bringing Adobe's marketing expertise, IBM's industry domain knowledge, and the open innovation of Red Hat, that will give clients the confidence to use their data for new competitive advantage." "Being competitive in the digital economy requires delivering innovation quickly," said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president of cloud platforms at Red Hat, in a statement. "Through this collaboration, Adobe, IBM, and Red Hat are enabling organizations to deliver great digital experiences in any environment with flexibility and speed across the hybrid cloud, whether in on-premises data centers or across multiple public clouds."

As part of the partnership, IBM has named Adobe its Global Partner for Experience and will begin adopting Adobe Experience Cloud and its enterprise applications in its own marketing efforts.