Usermind Partners with MarketStar

Usermind and MarketStar are teaming up to combine MarketStar's strategy and design and technology implementation experience and Usermind's experience orchestration (XO) platform.

"Our partnership with Usermind will equip MarketStar with a cutting-edge orchestration platform that will advance MarketStar' ability to transform how we engage our clients' customers and accelerate our ability to deliver growth and value to our clients," said Keith Titus, MarketStar's president and CEO, in a statement.

With Usermind, enterprises can monitor key customer journeys, such as onboarding, renewals, and support resolution, in real time and proactively intervene if something goes wrong.