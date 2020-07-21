Usermind Partners with MarketStar
Usermind and MarketStar are teaming up to combine MarketStar's strategy and design and technology implementation experience and Usermind's experience orchestration (XO) platform.
"Our partnership with Usermind will equip MarketStar with a cutting-edge orchestration platform that will advance MarketStar' ability to transform how we engage our clients' customers and accelerate our ability to deliver growth and value to our clients," said Keith Titus, MarketStar's president and CEO, in a statement.
With Usermind, enterprises can monitor key customer journeys, such as onboarding, renewals, and support resolution, in real time and proactively intervene if something goes wrong.
"As all companies become subscription companies, the need to grow and retain existing customers is more critical than ever. Central to this is a heightened focus on delivering customer journeys that are good for the customer and for the business," said Michel Feaster, CEO and co-founder of Usermind, in a statement. "The combination of Usermind's XO Platform and MarketStar's deep expertise in engaging with customers in a growth-oriented way provides a truly transformative customer success solution for SaaS companies."
Related Articles
Heart of the Customer and Usermind Partner
22 Jan 2020
HOC's partnership with Usermind to help strengthen customer journey mapping initiatives.
MarketStar Partners with Totango
14 Jul 2020
Partnership brings together Totango's customer success technology with MarketStar's managed services.