LiveIntent Partners with InfoSum
LiveIntent, a provider of email marketing platforms, has partnered with InfoSum, enabling onboarding services for InfoSum clients in North America.
InfoSum developed its identity infrastructure to transition from a closed ID ecosystem to an open identity layer, allowing customers to connect to the ecosystem without having to share their data. LiveIntent lets them build a bridge to connect first-party data to the ecosystem.
InfoSum's clients securely store their CRM and first-party data in their own private data Bunker. LiveIntent's solution creates a common currency across devices, channels, and platforms by allowing InfoSum's clients to bridge data sets using identifiers that are already within their data. The bridge that LiveIntent provides has as its fulcrum a non-reversible, encrypted email hash that ensures privacy and security.
InfoSum's clients are looking for a privacy-first, first-party data onboarding solution for a market that must futureproof against the rapid deprecation of third-party identifiers," said Richard Foster, chief revenue officer at InfoSum, in a statement. "We believe in the democratization of identity, and this partnership allows us to deliver a transparent solution to the brands and media owners who want to connect their first-party data to the ecosystem while ensuring it benefits them and not their competitors."
"LiveIntent's DNA was forged in the email channel, where we learned to navigate the question of marketing to people across devices, all without JavaScript or iFrame," said LiveIntent President Brian Silver in a statement. "That expertise has led us to where we are today: helping the market succeed in an era where third-party cookies have an expiration date. The bridge we have built for brands to connect their hard-won first-party data to the ecosystem will empower them to thrive in a new era."
"The partnership of InfoSum and LiveIntent represents the union of values and capabilities tailored for a digital ecosystem at a moment of change," said LiveIntent's founder and CEO, Matt Keiser, in a statement. "Publishers and brands are at a crucial point in history as they grapple with both increasing market dominance by a handful of digital players and the related necessity for companies to maximize their use of their first-party data. This gets more important as third-party identifiers lose relevance. Both InfoSum's and LiveIntent's solutions were engineered with privacy and consent in mind. We're able to bring this to market together because of our shared beliefs."