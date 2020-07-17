LiveIntent Partners with InfoSum

LiveIntent, a provider of email marketing platforms, has partnered with InfoSum, enabling onboarding services for InfoSum clients in North America.

InfoSum developed its identity infrastructure to transition from a closed ID ecosystem to an open identity layer, allowing customers to connect to the ecosystem without having to share their data. LiveIntent lets them build a bridge to connect first-party data to the ecosystem.

InfoSum's clients securely store their CRM and first-party data in their own private data Bunker. LiveIntent's solution creates a common currency across devices, channels, and platforms by allowing InfoSum's clients to bridge data sets using identifiers that are already within their data. The bridge that LiveIntent provides has as its fulcrum a non-reversible, encrypted email hash that ensures privacy and security.