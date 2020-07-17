Adzooma Gives Free Access to Its Platform for All

Adzooma is providing free access to its entire platform for all businesses, after previously opening up free access for a limited period only to support businesses throughout the pandemic. The platform will now be available free of charge to agencies, small businesses, and all those who use Google, Microsoft, or Facebook to showcase their business or services, as well as existing agencies and small and midsized clients.

"When we launched Adzooma, our mission was very clear&mdashmake digital marketing accessible and straightforward to all businesses, no matter what their size, and strive to help businesses grow though the power of innovative technology, while remaining open, honest and transparent," Rob Wass, co-founder and CEO of Adzooma, said in a statement. "By opening up our platform free of charge, we believe this brings us ever closer to our mission and helps to support businesses of all sizes, especially in these uncertain times.

"This doesn't mean we're scaling back in any way. In fact, quite the opposite. We've invested millions in the technology that makes Adzooma so effective, and we'll continue to do so," he continued. "Advanced technology in the marketing world has long been out of reach for a large percentage of businesses, and it was always our philosophy to change that. Today we've made a big step towards making that change."