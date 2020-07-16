MindTickle Launches Content Authoring Collaboration
MindTickle, a provider of sales readiness technology, today unveiled its Content Authoring Collaboration feature, which allows MindTickle admins to facilitate and streamline collaboration with subject-matter experts (SMEs) to create content for sales enablement and readiness programs.
MindTickle's Content Authoring Collaboration functionality streamlines collaboration across departments and crowdsourcing of content, such as presentations, voice-over-slideshows, collateral, and recordings between admins and subject matter experts (SMEs). With it, users can do the following:
- Track the progress of each experts' assigned pieces of content, trigger reminders, and manage tasks within one platform;
- Reduce time spent in ad-hoc processes for content creation;
- Predict the time taken to launch enablement programs;
- Increase quality control on content delivered to reps; and
- Enable a microlearning-friendly content-creation process.
"Content is a foundational element in any sales enablement program, but with so many stakeholders and tools involved in its creation, the process has become complex and frustrating for all involved. Adding to this complexity are the new challenges introduced to the process with working remotely, which, for the foreseeable future, will be commonplace for businesses," said Nishant Mungali, chief product officer at MindTickle, in a statement. "With Content Collaboration, we're making remote content development and curation streamlined, simple, and productive. It's another step forward in our commitment to helping businesses transform their approach to sales readiness."