MindTickle Launches Content Authoring Collaboration

MindTickle, a provider of sales readiness technology, today unveiled its Content Authoring Collaboration feature, which allows MindTickle admins to facilitate and streamline collaboration with subject-matter experts (SMEs) to create content for sales enablement and readiness programs.

MindTickle's Content Authoring Collaboration functionality streamlines collaboration across departments and crowdsourcing of content, such as presentations, voice-over-slideshows, collateral, and recordings between admins and subject matter experts (SMEs). With it, users can do the following:

Track the progress of each experts' assigned pieces of content, trigger reminders, and manage tasks within one platform;

Reduce time spent in ad-hoc processes for content creation;

Predict the time taken to launch enablement programs;

Increase quality control on content delivered to reps; and

Enable a microlearning-friendly content-creation process.