VRTCAL Offers Marketing Products to Nonprofits for Free

VRTCAL, a provider of cloud-based demand-path optimization (DPO) solutions, is providing its technology at no cost to nonprofit organizations.

"My days in the Peace Corps and the critical assistance my family received from nonprofits during Hurricane Katrina keeps me looking for new ways to help those in need in any capacity that I'm able to" said VRTCAL's founder and president, Todd Wooten, in a statement. "Here at VRTCAL, we've seen how drastically our technology has helped our partners find success, and we now have the resources to provide the technology to nonprofits at no cost, allowing them to further their causes and to continue to provide help to our communities. We are incredibly pleased to be in a position to pay it forward to the many nonprofits who work to make a positive difference every day."