Pega Selects Ironsphere to Secure Its AWS CRM Systems

Pegasystems has selected Ironsphere's Privileged Access Management (PAM) software to further secure its Amazon Web Services (AWS)-hosted CRM as-a-service offerings.

With many of its cloud-based solutions running on AWS, Pega needed a secure PAM solution that worked in its deployment model of Pega Cloud.

"At Pega, we work with many of the world's largest and most complex organizations, and it is our priority to continue delivering secure solutions for our clients," said Frank Guerrera, chief technical systems officer at Pegasystems, in a statement. "Ironsphere's architecture and scalability delivers a high-security standard while enabling continuous, fast, and lower-cost operations so our clients can continue to feel confident in the security of their cloud services."

Ironsphere's Cloud-PAM supports integration with AWS Inventory (device and tag management APIs) so that created/deleted instances are auto-discovered and privileges are auto-assigned or removed. Admins are presented a unified inventory list based on their roles and can connect to instances without knowing the instance credentials while all sessions are silently recorded for security and regulatory compliance.

Centrally managed, Ironsphere's AD (Active Directory) integration-backed, role-based authorization management ensures consistent access rules across all target servers, with transparent user and role management. Ironsphere's Session Manager's logging and reporting capabilities combined with policy tracking options facilitate on-demand audit trails.