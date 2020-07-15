Acxiom Launches ConneCXions Digital Transformation Solutions

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, today launched ConneCXions, a portfolio of digital transformation solutions that enables marketers to leverage customer intelligence holistically across earned, owned, and paid channels.

ConneCXions enables the integration of data and identity, applications and services, addressable strategy and media activation across existing technologies.

"Companies are now seriously considering how they gather, integrate, and activate enterprise insights and are increasingly seeking more integrated solutions," said Chad Engelgau, Acxiom's CEO, in a statement. "The ConneCXions portfolio provides a truly connected digital transformation solution, with data-driven insights powering a brand's marketing intelligence, enabling better customer experiences that lead to business growth."

The ConneCXions portfolio of solutions combines Acxiom's core capabilities with those of IPG's Kinesso and Matterkind solutions to help marketers define their data-driven strategies, execute on their marketing plans, integrate and optimize existing investments, and curate data and tech for future investment.

The ConneCXions portfolio includes the following:

Audience Insights & Strategy, to create and activate audience-first strategies and advertising audiences, powered by connected data and identity;

Advanced Media Analytics, including a host of media models and performance analytics, with connected reporting on marketing performance;

Addressable Advertising across devices;

Digital Platform Services that allow users to maximize marketing technology investments, including data management platforms, customer data platforms, tag management, and other platforms; and

Consulting & Advisory Services.