PerformLine Releases Tools to Prevent Racial Bias and Discrimination in Marketing and Customer Interactions

PerformLine, a provider of automated compliance technology, has released new tools to help organizations find content or language associated with their brands that might perpetuate discrimination, racism, extremism, hate speech, or political and social sensationalism.

Through custom rule sets PerformLine is helping companies audit and eliminate instances of content or language that foster bias or extremism across their marketing and sales channels in near real time. By using discovery methods, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing, the PerformLine platform automatically flags questionable content or language across the web, in email, in social media posts, and within messages and call centers where companies communicate with consumers.