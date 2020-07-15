Invoca Partners with Decibel

Invoca has integrated its call tracking and conversational analytics with Decibel, a provider of digital experience analytics, to help companies uncover when and why consumers abandon digital experiences and reach out for help over the phone.

The Invoca and Decibel integration works by connecting a user's online web experience with the phone call it drove to create session-level insights. Users can see exactly the customer's digital body language, which pages he visited, what he clicked, and web session replays that track on-screen cursor movement. Decibel's DXS (Digital Experience Score) then rates each web session as either good, average, or poor, and each individual web session is linked to the phone call it drove along with the outcome and recording of the phone call from Invoca. The call outcome is then linked directly to the quality of the web experience, and Decibel and Invoca users can listen to the associated call recording to hear exactly what the customer said to gain even more insight into what's driving the experience scores.