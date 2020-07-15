Invoca Partners with Decibel
Invoca has integrated its call tracking and conversational analytics with Decibel, a provider of digital experience analytics, to help companies uncover when and why consumers abandon digital experiences and reach out for help over the phone.
The Invoca and Decibel integration works by connecting a user's online web experience with the phone call it drove to create session-level insights. Users can see exactly the customer's digital body language, which pages he visited, what he clicked, and web session replays that track on-screen cursor movement. Decibel's DXS (Digital Experience Score) then rates each web session as either good, average, or poor, and each individual web session is linked to the phone call it drove along with the outcome and recording of the phone call from Invoca. The call outcome is then linked directly to the quality of the web experience, and Decibel and Invoca users can listen to the associated call recording to hear exactly what the customer said to gain even more insight into what's driving the experience scores.
"In today's environment, consumers are increasingly turning to online shopping, even for expensive or complex purchases that were once made face to face. This, paired with the fact that cart abandonment rates are higher than ever, signals a massive opportunity for brands to optimize the digital experience for more conversions and revenue," said Cathie Brunnick, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Invoca, in a statement. "By integrating Invoca with Decibel, brands can finally understand the full breadth of customer needs in order to optimize the online buying experience and drive more revenue."
"Optimizing the customer experience to drive conversions on the phone or online is often seen as a one-or-the-other proposition," said Decibel's chief technology officer, Timothy de Paris, in a statement. "Our integration with Invoca reveals which experience is best for the customer while eliminating any frustrating bumps in the road along the way."
