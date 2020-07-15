Corporate Visions Launches Memorable Marketing System

Corporate Visions, a provider of sales and marketing training and consulting services, today introduced the Memorable Marketing System to help companies move beyond brand awareness and demand generation to guiding actual buying decisions.

"Historically, marketers operated at the top of the sales funnel," said Tim Riesterer, chief strategy oficer at Corporate Visions, in a statement. "Today, according to industry experts, 80 percent of the sales cycle is taking place in digital or remote settings. Marketing is now being tasked with moving customers further down that funnel, up to and including the point of decision." "Although marketing touches a customer in one place, they make the decision to buy somewhere else, and at a later time," said Carmen Simon, Corporate Visions' chief science officer, in a statement. "That means the messages, content, visuals, and stories your marketing team creates must be memorable enough to influence the buying decision at that critical moment."

The Memorable Marketing System is designed to help marketers develop more effective messages and assets for customer acquisition and craft materials to support customer expansion. With it, marketers learn how to guide prospects and existing customers through their buying decisions using scientifically tested message frameworks, content assets, visuals, and storytelling.