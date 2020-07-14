UJET Launches Channel Partner Program

UJET, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, today launched its channel partner program and agreement with PeakView, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider.

Under terms of the partnership, PeakView will now be able to leverage UJET's cloud contact center solutions.

"The new UJET partner program is a natural extension of our customer-focused approach built on establishing strong alliances that equip partners to help customer service leaders deliver solutions and experiences for the modern consumer," said Darcey Harrison, chief revenue officer at UJET, in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with PeakView and bring to life our shared goal of disrupting the contact center industry with interactions that truly transform customer experiences for the ultra-modern age we live in."

"The transition from legacy contact center technology to cloud-based solutions is rapidly underway and has only increased in importance in today's environment with the need for teams to be safe, remote, and reliable," said Ken Smith, co-founder and CEO of PeakView, in a statement. "Partnering with a disruptor like UJET allows us to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and makes it easier for contact center professionals to adopt next-generation technology through offers likebundled usage and licensing, as well as an SMS Adapter that can be deployed on top of an existing on-premises solution as an initial step in migrating fully to the cloud."