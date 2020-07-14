Hub City Media Partners with Onfido for Identity Verification

Onfido is partnering with Hub City Media, an identity and access management (IAM) consultancy, which can now resell and distribute Onfido's identity verification and authentication services integrated with a number of its own identity solutions, including ForgeRock's modern identity platform.

Onfido's Identity Verification service enables document-first onboarding, binding humans with their digital credentials with just a picture of a government ID and a selfie. It can detect 98.7 percent of fraud using human analysts and machine learning to check for data consistency across the ID, performing image analysis, and detecting anomalies in fonts.

For high-risk transactions or ongoing authentication (for example, money transfers or password resets), a self-service step-up verification/authentication requests customer selfies which are then matched against the documents used to register.