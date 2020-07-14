Hub City Media Partners with Onfido for Identity Verification
Onfido is partnering with Hub City Media, an identity and access management (IAM) consultancy, which can now resell and distribute Onfido's identity verification and authentication services integrated with a number of its own identity solutions, including ForgeRock's modern identity platform.
Onfido's Identity Verification service enables document-first onboarding, binding humans with their digital credentials with just a picture of a government ID and a selfie. It can detect 98.7 percent of fraud using human analysts and machine learning to check for data consistency across the ID, performing image analysis, and detecting anomalies in fonts.
For high-risk transactions or ongoing authentication (for example, money transfers or password resets), a self-service step-up verification/authentication requests customer selfies which are then matched against the documents used to register.
"As a trusted provider of IAM solutions for a number of the largest companies in the world, we only partner with companies offering the most robust and scalable solutions, and Onfido fits that bill," said Philippe Monrougie, CEO of Hub City Media, in a statement. "Its identity verification solution is second to none, providing the best user experiences, fraud detection, and simplest integrations we've seen, making Onfido an easy proposition for our clients."
"Having the right technology partners that know our identity solution and the value it brings to IAM architectures is critical for our continued expansion into the enterprise market," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder of Onfido, in a statement. "Hub City Media is one of those partners that immediately understood the value of our solution and with our existing ForgeRock integration, made them a natural fit."