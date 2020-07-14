Wyld Networks Launches Mobile Mesh

Wyld Networks has launched a mobile mesh solution that could help retailers, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, exhibition halls, and event settings kick-start new revenue-generating opportunities, enhance the customer experience, and get back up and running safely.

Wyld mesh networking harnesses peoples' mobile devices by connecting smartphones directly to other smartphones without the need for cellular 4G/5G or Wi-Fi. The mesh technology can be built into existing or new branded mobile apps. Combined with Wyld Fusion and the creation of geozones, it can deliver relevant content and location-aware marketing on deals and promotions to customers.

Those same virtual geozones can be built around complete buildings, stands, spaces, or access areas to manage entry, monitor social distancing, and provide alerts or public safety information.

In retail, as a customer enters a car park, shopping mall, or store, it is easy to promote offers and promotions without Wi-Fi. With Wyld Mesh patented location technology, in-store offers can be delivered to customers as they approach the product. The solution can also provide location-to-location navigation or assistance with disability access. Wyld Mesh also provides the ability to gamify the in-store shopping experience and increase customer participation, engagement and loyalty.

For event managers, this opens new opportunities to communicate with visitors and fans during events. They can set up and promote ticket and merchandising offers, arrange pre-booking at on-site retail outlets and restaurants, and provide real-time wayfinding information and disability assistance. When a player scores, for example, teams can immediately send out a replica shirt offer.