Button Launch Reach for Performance Marketing

Reach for Performance Marketing

Button, a mobile commerce technology company, today launched Reach, offering deep linking and app-tracking technology as a service to affiliate network traffic.

Awin, a global affiliate network with 205,000 contributing publishers and 14,600 brands, is the first network to integrate with Button through Reach to unlock app installs and drive incremental growth. Awin's brand partners now have their mobile traffic optimized through the app channel.

Reach enables companies to capture higher-value users through installs and improve the accuracy of affiliate tracking in their apps,. Publishers benefit from higher payouts through purchases made by app shoppers, and consumers get a more seamless shopping journey on mobile.