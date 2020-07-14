Button Launch Reach for Performance Marketing
Button, a mobile commerce technology company, today launched Reach, offering deep linking and app-tracking technology as a service to affiliate network traffic.
Awin, a global affiliate network with 205,000 contributing publishers and 14,600 brands, is the first network to integrate with Button through Reach to unlock app installs and drive incremental growth. Awin's brand partners now have their mobile traffic optimized through the app channel.
Reach enables companies to capture higher-value users through installs and improve the accuracy of affiliate tracking in their apps,. Publishers benefit from higher payouts through purchases made by app shoppers, and consumers get a more seamless shopping journey on mobile.
"Awin strives to be at the forefront of performance marketing, both through our own innovation and working with cutting-edge partners. We're excited to further drive forward the channel by partnering with Button to provide more value to our brand partners in-app," said Paul Stewart, global head of strategic partnerships and innovation at Awin, in a statement. "With Reach enabling Awin to be a first mover in the affiliate app space, we look forward to sustaining our growth as a global network trusted by our partners to deliver unparalleled performance."
"The only reliable channels of app acquisition for retailers are Facebook and Google. We hear from all our biggest retail partners that affiliate marketing represents 15 percent of their marketing spend and is also the most profitable channel for them. Yet, it has historically accounted for zero app installs," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, in a statement. "Through Button's partnership with Awin via Reach, we are unlocking the true potential of the affiliate channel for app acquisition."
Related Articles
Button Partners with Adjust to Help Marketers with Mobile Affiliate Growth
04 Jun 2020
Button combines mobile affiliate optimization technology with Adjust's real-time analytics to measure and drive performance.