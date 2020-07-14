Acquia Launches Open Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia today launched Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP) powered by Acquia Marketing Cloud and Acquia Drupal Cloud, a unified solution to help marketers and app developers build, personalize, and orchestrate multi-experience customer journeys across all modes of customer interaction, such as touchscreens, chat, voice, and more.

"The Acquia Open DXP integrates acquired technologies, including AgilOne, Mautic, and Cohesion, into our portfolio to create the most powerful platform to drive digital transformation," said Mike Sullivan, CEO of Acquia, in a statement. "Our open approach makes it easier for customers to add new functionality and components as they grow or fast-forward into a full digital experience platform depending on their level of maturity. The Acquia Open DXP is built to scale and support personalized customer journeys of all sizes."

Acquia's Open DXP integrates Acquia's platform to build, design, and run digital experiences (Drupal Cloud) with an end-to-end, data-driven marketing platform to create, personalize, and enhance customer journeys (Marketing Cloud). Drupal Cloud features a new, low-code marketer experience, as well as new developer tools to build, scale, and secure websites and applications. With its newly built-in Customer Data Platform (CDP), Marketing Cloud provides a 360-degree view of the customer with real-time data integration, machine learning-driven insights, and marketing support for delivering individualized customer experiences at global scale.

"The digital experience market continues to grow, and the subsequent need to create, manage, and deliver those high-quality digital experiences remains essential. The impact of COVID-19 is only going to heighten that demand moving forward," IDC's Jacob Groshek said in a statement. "Acquia's launch of their new Open DXP centers around empowering developers and marketers to collaborate in driving agile digital transformation across an organization. Their new Open DXP is both a timely and comprehensive response to the needs of the market."

Acquia Marketing Cloud now integrates all acquired and existing technologies into a single, open platform. Features include the following:

Customer Data Platform (formerly AgilOne), which delivers a 360-degree view of each customer by integrating data across back-end and front-end systems. With open, customizable machine learning models, marketers gain insights into new customer segments based on observed behaviors and product affinity, leverage predictions to understand likelihood to engage and convert, and deliver next-best offers and next-best actions.

Personalization (formerly Acquia Lift), which powers targeted campaigns to deliver the next-best offer across all touchpoints of the customer journey using CDP data.

Campaign Studio (formerly Mautic), which uses CDP data to break down the traditional channel siloes to orchestrate next-best actions across the customer journey. Marketers can engage audiences across all digital properties, including email and more.

Campaign Factory (formerly Maestro), which helps scale global campaign management across brands, regions, and local marketing teams and provides governance over global digital marketing operations.

Acquia Drupal Cloud introduces marketer and developer experiences, with added platform extensions to secure and scale digital experiences. It includes the following: