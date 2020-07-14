MarketStar Partners with Totango

MarketStar, a provider of customer engagement and outsourced B2B revenue acceleration, is partnering with Totango, a customer success management platform provider.

"Totango uniquely positions us to deploy and more effectively scale our own brand of customer success solutions for clients," Keith Titus, MarketStar's CEO, said in a statement. "With Totango's flexibility in executing specialized customer success processes, MarketStar can properly leverage its decades of knowledge to help transform the way XaaS companies manage customer and partner success."

"We are delighted MarketStar has chosen to build and scale their Customer Success business on Totango," said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and founder of Totango, in a statement. "Enterprises need a customer-centric solution that enables them to manage all their customer journeys quickly and agilely. Totango's leading customer success technology and MarketStar's managed services will provide MarketStar's customers with the best-in-class solution to accelerate customer growth."