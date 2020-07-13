Telbee Launches Vox Solution
Telbee, a United Kingdom-based startup, last month launched a closed beta of its voice messaging platform Vox to an exclusive group of testers. During the two-week closed beta, telbee invited almost 100 early adopters, including entrepreneurs, teachers, marketing agencies, and online community leaders, to install Vox recording buttons on their websites and start communicating with people by voice.
The feedback from the closed beta was overwhelmingly positive, with participants commenting that the platform was incredibly easy to install, easy to use, and incredibly well-received by their audiences. So this week, telbee is rolling out the product for wide release.
"At telbee, we feel excited and humbled by the way people have responded to our voice-first messaging platform so far. Hearing such positive responses from our testers at this early stage has confirmed what we've always believed: that businesses want to listen just as much as consumers want to be heard," said Nico Phair, CEO and founder of telbee, in a statement. "We launched Vox to empower organizations to use their most valuable communication tool - voice - to engage with and understand their customers like never before. Moving forward, we want businesses to be able to enhance their relationships with their customers, boost engagement, and improve accessibility by combining the convenience of instant messaging with the personal touch of a phone call because, fundamentally, we believe that when people talk, good things happen."