Telbee Launches Vox Solution

Telbee, a United Kingdom-based startup, last month launched a closed beta of its voice messaging platform Vox to an exclusive group of testers. During the two-week closed beta, telbee invited almost 100 early adopters, including entrepreneurs, teachers, marketing agencies, and online community leaders, to install Vox recording buttons on their websites and start communicating with people by voice.

The feedback from the closed beta was overwhelmingly positive, with participants commenting that the platform was incredibly easy to install, easy to use, and incredibly well-received by their audiences. So this week, telbee is rolling out the product for wide release.