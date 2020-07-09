PathFactory Partners with Adobe Around Adobe Experience Cloud

PathFactory has been named an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange program, meaning that PathFactory and Adobe Experience Cloud customers can accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance across the buyer journey.

"Competition for the best digital customer experience is heating up now that virtually everything B2B is happening online. Savvy B2B marketers are leaning on complementary technologies like Adobe Experience Cloud and PathFactory to remove friction for their buyers and customers," said Dev Ganesan, president and CEO of PathFactory, in a statement. "We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and integration with Adobe to help marketers drive results for their companies in volatile times." "Now, more than ever, it's critical to understand how customers are engaging at every stage of the buyer's journey. PathFactory has been leading the way by delivering cutting-edge intelligent content solutions that create meaningful customer experiences," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy for Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "We're excited to formally welcome PathFactory to the Adobe Exchange program as an Accelerate partner."

PathFactory already complements many products in the Adobe Experience Cloud suite, and becoming an Accelerate partner is the first step toward building an even tighter integration.

B2B marketers who use PathFactory with Adobe Experience Cloud can do the following: