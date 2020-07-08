Attentive Joins Shopify Plus Program

Attentive, a text messaging platform provider, has been certified for use with Shopify Plus. This certified app enables Shopify Plus merchants to connect customer purchase data from Shopify's online commerce platform to their Attentive text messaging program.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest-growing brands," said Loren Padelford, general manager of Shopify Plus, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome Attentive to the program, bringing their insight and experience in messaging and notifications to the Plus merchant community."

With this partnership, Shopify Plus merchants who leverage Attentive for text message marketing can also access historical customer purchase data stored in Shopify to create additional targeted segments for enhanced message personalization. This integration also lets Shopify Plus merchants tcreate automated coupon codes for dynamic redemption and replenishment via SMS.