Mediafly Launches Content Hub
Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has launched Mediafly Content Hub, helping marketers manage website sales content in one place and share personalized content throughout every stage of the buying process.
"Until now, sales enablement platforms largely supported buyer engagement later in the sales process, after buyers conducted their own research and consequently, formed their own brand opinions," said Carson Conant, CEO of Mediafly, in a statement. "With Content Hub, Mediafly solves for the disjointed and incongruous sales content experience with rich, interactive sales content that connects buyers and sellers with the most personalized, dynamic, engaging, consistent sales content experience during the entire journey. In an increasingly remote landscape, companies that recognize the value of content in the totality of the buyer journey will close more deals and win against the competition."
With Content Hub, artificial intelligence-powered personalized content is served to buyers on the website based on firmographics and behavior signals provided by account-based marketing engagement platform strategic partner 6Sense.
Companies that leverage Mediafly Content Hub also benefit from detailed analytics to understand how all content is consumed and used, down to precise page views, time spent, content shares, and more.
"Content Hub allows marketing to execute sales enablement in an entirely new way, providing a single source of truth for customer-facing content and eliminating the need to distribute it and integrate across multiple environments and with multiple vendors," said Jason Shah, chief technology officer at Mediafly, in a statement. "Managing the right content in one place that is tailored to match the interests and profiles of prospects means buyers engage with you via a uniquely personalized experience from which you can glean content insights you've never had before."