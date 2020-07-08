Mediafly Launches Content Hub

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has launched Mediafly Content Hub, helping marketers manage website sales content in one place and share personalized content throughout every stage of the buying process.

"Until now, sales enablement platforms largely supported buyer engagement later in the sales process, after buyers conducted their own research and consequently, formed their own brand opinions," said Carson Conant, CEO of Mediafly, in a statement. "With Content Hub, Mediafly solves for the disjointed and incongruous sales content experience with rich, interactive sales content that connects buyers and sellers with the most personalized, dynamic, engaging, consistent sales content experience during the entire journey. In an increasingly remote landscape, companies that recognize the value of content in the totality of the buyer journey will close more deals and win against the competition."

With Content Hub, artificial intelligence-powered personalized content is served to buyers on the website based on firmographics and behavior signals provided by account-based marketing engagement platform strategic partner 6Sense.

Companies that leverage Mediafly Content Hub also benefit from detailed analytics to understand how all content is consumed and used, down to precise page views, time spent, content shares, and more.