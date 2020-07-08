Kustomer Joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program

Kustomer, a provider of cloud-based customer service platforms, has been selected as an enterprise customer service CRM platform in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program.

Kustomer's integration with the Shopify App creates contextualized, actionable customer profiles. Shopify Plus merchants will be able to integrate with Kustomer's platform with one click, making Shopify data viewable within the context of customers' historical activity and actionable so that they can process returns and exchanges. Merchants can also instantly navigate to Shopify invoices or initiate conversations based on that data.

"We are excited to be recognized as a best-in-class customer service platform by Shopify Plus and join this incredible partnership network to extend our leading customer service and support capabilities to help brands and customer service agents succeed and further fuel business growth," said Brad Birnbaum, co-founder and CEO of Kustomer, in a statement. "By seamlessly integrating into the Shopify App, our platform will help Shopify Plus merchants deliver efficient and effective service by automating 40 percent of interactions via self-service, reducing handle times with intelligent routing and driving omnichannel experiences between customers and agents."

The Kustomer and Shopify integration also offers a chronological and detailed timeline that views, tracks, and manages past and present interactions and Shopify orders in one; agent workspace. In addition, the integration allows use of Shopify data to identify and segment customers for proactive engagement based on purchase history and lifetime value. Kustomer's automation features also help optimize teams and empower agents to use Shopify data to maintain and resolve conversations.

Through this partnership, Shopify merchants and agents will also be able to access Shopify insights cards, a one-stop shop for each customer's Shopify purchase history, available directly in their profiles. This dynamic card includes a chronological view of all purchases, the ability to internally navigate to itemized lists, payment methods, and search the entire card by product item and SKU number.