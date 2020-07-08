Vision Critical Launches Summer '20 Release

Vision Critical, a customer insights solution provider, today launched its Summer 2020 release with a new NPS Accelerator and Voice of the Employee (VoE) solutions, along with enhancements to its Sparq Communities and Touchpoint products.

The NPS Accelerator includes the following:

NPS surveys with unlimited responses

NPS dashboard and reporting;

Text and sentiment analysis;

Multiple methods of survey distribution; and

NPS Jumpstart program.

The VoE solution includes the following four employee milestone pre-defined templates:

Onboarding;

Monthly or quarterly pulse;

Annual employees survey; and

Exit interviews.

The VoE dashboard displays activity results, such as average employee satisfaction scores.

Vision Critical's Summer 2020 release also provides new ways to collect customer feedback and deep insights. It includes enhancements to Touchpoint with web pop-ups so companies can interact with customers and prospects via their digital properties and segment target audiences using configurable logic to provide tailored calls to action based on individual survey responses.

Sparq enhancements include the following new features:

Improved mobile app that lets admins and stakeholders keep track of activity metrics on the go;

Artificial intelligence to guide administrators to create the most compelling subject lines to garner the greatest number of responses;

Activity tagging for organization and distributed access to Sparq activity administration;

NativeVirtual Incentives integrations to instantly incent activity from respondents with a wide range of gift cards; and

Social Single Sign-On for Hubs to log in with LinkedIn, Facebook, or Google.