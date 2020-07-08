AnyClip Launches Luminous Watch for Events

Video data and technology company AnyClip is launching Luminous Watch for Events, a specialized version of it video on demand (VOD) platform.

Luminous Watch for Events enables event organizers to maximize events by hosting turn-key, dynamic, on-demand experiences on their own domains, retaining ownership of the relationship with viewers while presenting lead-in, live and post-event content collections in a searchable hub enhanced with smart interactive features.

AnyClip's artificial intelligence backbone can automatically tag, aggregate, and organize content into categories, making the entire content collection searchable and browsable through Luminous Watch's video hub.

The Luminous Watch technology also enhances the value of event sponsorship, bringing additional options for brand integrations, pre-roll placements, and ecommerce opportunities.