AnyClip Launches Luminous Watch for Events
Video data and technology company AnyClip is launching Luminous Watch for Events, a specialized version of it video on demand (VOD) platform.
Luminous Watch for Events enables event organizers to maximize events by hosting turn-key, dynamic, on-demand experiences on their own domains, retaining ownership of the relationship with viewers while presenting lead-in, live and post-event content collections in a searchable hub enhanced with smart interactive features.
AnyClip's artificial intelligence backbone can automatically tag, aggregate, and organize content into categories, making the entire content collection searchable and browsable through Luminous Watch's video hub.
The Luminous Watch technology also enhances the value of event sponsorship, bringing additional options for brand integrations, pre-roll placements, and ecommerce opportunities.
"The move of events from in-person to virtual is amplifying what was already a problem: hosts simply weren't able to continue driving value from the content once the event was over. With Luminous Watch for Events, organizers finally get the evolved toolset they need for this shifted paradigm: automated content management and curation tools, coupled with an engaging digital video experience that audiences are familiar with and enjoy," said Gil Becker, CEO of AnyClip, in a statement. "At the same time, both the organizers and the sponsors are able to continue their engagement with audiences in a way that is impossible when they cede ownership to a platform like YouTube."