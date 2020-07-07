Salespanel Launches Low-Cost B2B Facebook Advertising Software

B2B marketing software provider Salespanel has launched an advertising feature to help customers market to their business clients through online platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Salespanel's marketing solution helps companies identify, track and qualify leads and engage with highly targeted content. The advertising feature would help customers analyze and qualify visitors and run campaigns at low advertising costs.

Some of Salespanel's other features include real-time website tracking, lead generation, lead aggregation, advertisement tracking, segmentation, lead scoring, real-time CRM data sync, marketing automation, and reporting.