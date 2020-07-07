Springbig Integrates with Lucid Green

Cannabis industry technology providers springbig, a CRM and loyalty marketing technology provider, and Lucid Green, a provider of trust and transparency platforms have partnered to allow joint customers to offer loyalty rewards through product promotions. These companies will be able to directly text consumers about exclusive loyalty rewards, product specials, and offers.

Under this partnership, cannabis vendors can boost loyalty points programs tracked through Lucid Green's consumer app and tailor offers to apply to specific products, line of products, or across all product offerings. Loyalty rewards generated through Lucid Green are eligible for customer redemption at participating dispensaries and on-ine.

Additionally, cannabis vendors will have direct access to springbig's 19 million active customers nationwide and can offer unique promotions and products vetted by Lucid Green's LUCID ID.