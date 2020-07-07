Springbig Integrates with Lucid Green
Cannabis industry technology providers springbig, a CRM and loyalty marketing technology provider, and Lucid Green, a provider of trust and transparency platforms have partnered to allow joint customers to offer loyalty rewards through product promotions. These companies will be able to directly text consumers about exclusive loyalty rewards, product specials, and offers.
Under this partnership, cannabis vendors can boost loyalty points programs tracked through Lucid Green's consumer app and tailor offers to apply to specific products, line of products, or across all product offerings. Loyalty rewards generated through Lucid Green are eligible for customer redemption at participating dispensaries and on-ine.
Additionally, cannabis vendors will have direct access to springbig's 19 million active customers nationwide and can offer unique promotions and products vetted by Lucid Green's LUCID ID.
"springbig was founded to help retailers skillfully bolster their loyalty programs while maximizing ROI, and we are confident that this new program featuring Lucid Green will benefit retailers and brands aiming to distinguish themselves in this competitive market," said Jeffery Harris, founder and CEO of springbig, in a statement. "Lucid Green has been a leading provider of product safety and authentication solutions, and their dedication to consumer well-being and improving the overall retail experience will be a boon to the industry at large."
"We are delighted to work with springbig's leading-edge advertising platform to bring trust, transparency and value to millions of cannabis customers," said Larry Levy, CEO of Lucid Green, in a statement. "Our main priority has always been to empower consumers to make informed decisions, and we are eager to equip even more consumers with our educational tools."