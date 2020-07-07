StartingPoint Launches SMB Solution
StartingPoint Technologies today released a cloud-based client and service management offering to help small to medium-sized companies with workflow automation, client retention, and customer satisfaction.
StartingPoint is developed for companies and teams of less than 20 employees.
"StartingPoint was developed through our experience with service providers and the challenges SMBs have to compete with larger companies. Smaller companies and teams do not have the technology available to provide great client service and engagement. We help SMBs level the playing field, compete, and solve their most pressing challenges," said Ray McKenzie, StartingPoint's founder and CEO, in a statement. "The digital transformation of SMBs has been accelerated due to the world changing in front of us. We, at StartingPoint, are developing secure solutions for SMBs to manage their brand, clients, customers, and improve efficient workflow."