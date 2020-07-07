Wrike Offers Web Proofing for Marketers
Wrike, a provider of collaborative work management platforms, today introduced a web proofing feature that helps marketers and creative professionals accelerate website updates and digital campaigns by adding HTML support to its proofing capability. Already supporting more than 25 file formats covering a wide range of images, videos, and documents, Wrike's HTML proofing will speed up website production for campaign managers, designers, and web developers.
Offered as part of Wrike for Marketers, Wrike's proofing feature allows teams to collaboratively review and approve digital assets, including website pages, email, and landing pages, across marketing automation systems, CMS, and most cloud-based marketing applications.
Wrike's new feature integrated in Wrike for Marketers attaches web content to tasks or projects, allows users to interact and provide visual markups, and compares snapshots with live views of web pages.
The integrated proofing capabilities allow teams to streamline and centralize the review and approval process, identifying approvers and approval deadlines; and to invite clients and stakeholders to participate in the review and approval process.
"Wrike changes the workflow from inefficient and limited manual approval processes to on-demand solutions that open the review process to a wider audience," said Alexey Korotich, vice president of product management at Wrike, in a statement. "With Wrike, leading organizations can help their teams simplify and streamline their creative and marketing production, spending less time on disjointed processes and instead focusing on serving the needs of their clients."
"Collaborating and reviewing static content, like collateral and print pieces, is easy; collaborating and reviewing digital web content is much more complicated," said Frank Tramble, senior director of communications strategy and operations at Georgetown University, in a statement. "Web content is typically reviewed through a series of screenshots and multiple email threads. This opens the door to missing feedback and making mistakes and also makes this process very time-consuming and convoluted. The new HTML approver option in Wrike for Marketers has significantly increased the ease and ability of the review and approval process. Iinternal and external stakeholders find the new process so much easier than before. Now, we can have all parties weigh in on the web content, all in one single, centralized platform."