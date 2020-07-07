Wrike Offers Web Proofing for Marketers

Wrike, a provider of collaborative work management platforms, today introduced a web proofing feature that helps marketers and creative professionals accelerate website updates and digital campaigns by adding HTML support to its proofing capability. Already supporting more than 25 file formats covering a wide range of images, videos, and documents, Wrike's HTML proofing will speed up website production for campaign managers, designers, and web developers.

Offered as part of Wrike for Marketers, Wrike's proofing feature allows teams to collaboratively review and approve digital assets, including website pages, email, and landing pages, across marketing automation systems, CMS, and most cloud-based marketing applications.

Wrike's new feature integrated in Wrike for Marketers attaches web content to tasks or projects, allows users to interact and provide visual markups, and compares snapshots with live views of web pages.

The integrated proofing capabilities allow teams to streamline and centralize the review and approval process, identifying approvers and approval deadlines; and to invite clients and stakeholders to participate in the review and approval process.