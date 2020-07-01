Lytics Launches Lytics View
Lytics, providers of a customer data platform (CDP) for marketing, launched Lytics View to accelerates the time to value of the Lytics Customer Data Platform through a streamlined onboarding process.
Lytics View features machine learning that makes data actionable within days, providing suggested actions. It is geared toward increasing conversions, reducing churn, boosting customer engagement, and acquiring more customers. Each marketing use case features two unique intelligence reports that provide actionable insights:
- The journey intelligence report, which presents a holistic view of how current campaign efforts are contributing to specific marketing goals and recommendations to improve those results; and
- The experience intelligence report, which offers a single point of access to key conversion metrics, like clicks, opens, and conversions, and shows the relevance of campaign landing pages.
Publishers can use Lytics View to make personalized content recommendations. Consumer packaged goods companies can use it to lift online sales through more relevant and personalized digital offers. Technology companies can use Lytics View to reduce churn by predicting and proactively reaching out to disengaged customers through their preferred digital channels.
"As organizations fight to stay relevant and competitive in today's difficult business landscape, they need to be engaged in a digital transformation initiative right now, not next year," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Lytics' president, in a statement. "There is a misconception that companies need to complete a 360-degree view of the customer project before delivering on great customer experiences. We've discovered that approximately 92 percent of outcome variabilities can be traced to customer activities that can be measured through affinity and behavioral data. That means much of the time that organizations spend collecting, cleaning, and consolidating data doesn't add immediate value to improve business performance. With Lytics View, marketers can start acting on the insights provided from customer behaviors immediately and turn that intelligence into personalized digital experiences in as quick as seven days."
"We've partnered with Lytics for two years and continue to be thrilled with the innovation they bring to our marketing teams," said Noelle Feron, senior director of digital transformation at Bravo Group, in a statement. "We're excited to use the new Journey and Experience reports to help us make better decisions about which actions our team should take, especially when it comes to our email campaigns and ad platforms."