Lytics Launches Lytics View

Lytics, providers of a customer data platform (CDP) for marketing, launched Lytics View to accelerates the time to value of the Lytics Customer Data Platform through a streamlined onboarding process.

Lytics View features machine learning that makes data actionable within days, providing suggested actions. It is geared toward increasing conversions, reducing churn, boosting customer engagement, and acquiring more customers. Each marketing use case features two unique intelligence reports that provide actionable insights:

The journey intelligence report, which presents a holistic view of how current campaign efforts are contributing to specific marketing goals and recommendations to improve those results; and

The experience intelligence report, which offers a single point of access to key conversion metrics, like clicks, opens, and conversions, and shows the relevance of campaign landing pages.

Publishers can use Lytics View to make personalized content recommendations. Consumer packaged goods companies can use it to lift online sales through more relevant and personalized digital offers. Technology companies can use Lytics View to reduce churn by predicting and proactively reaching out to disengaged customers through their preferred digital channels.