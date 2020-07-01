PlanetRE Launches Interact Cloud

planetRE, a cloud vendor for online real estate, has launched Interact Cloud, a suite of solutions designed to help real estates with many aspects of customer interactions.

The automated cloud consists of Socialite IDX with lifestyle searches, CMS, and social media marketing; Socialite CRM with automated lead routing and lead incubation with email, text, voice, and social media; planetRE Transact with built in e-signatures, forms filling, and advanced compliance from contract to close; and planetRE Money, addressing sales compensation, financial accounting, and reporting.

The new cloud also offers web and video conferencing, branded broker/agent portals, and consumers apps.