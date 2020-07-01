PlanetRE Launches Interact Cloud
planetRE, a cloud vendor for online real estate, has launched Interact Cloud, a suite of solutions designed to help real estates with many aspects of customer interactions.
The automated cloud consists of Socialite IDX with lifestyle searches, CMS, and social media marketing; Socialite CRM with automated lead routing and lead incubation with email, text, voice, and social media; planetRE Transact with built in e-signatures, forms filling, and advanced compliance from contract to close; and planetRE Money, addressing sales compensation, financial accounting, and reporting.
The new cloud also offers web and video conferencing, branded broker/agent portals, and consumers apps.
"We all live amid uncertainty and chaos at this time under the new pandemic," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE, in a statement. "Adoption of new tech, collaboration, and business practices needed to save cost, exhibit resilience, and growth will bring in the winners in the new normal."