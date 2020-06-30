Attendify Launches Attendify for Virtual Events

Attendify, a provider of self-service event applications and event data management tools, has launched Attendify for Virtual Events.

Attendify for Virtual Events lets users plan events, invite and onboard attendees, and manage speakers for in-person, virtual, or hybrid events. Event planners can configure their event once and automatically gain access to the three experiences.

With Attendify for Virtual Events, attendees can log in, create and manage their profiles, search for content, watch sessions, and interact with sponsors, speakers, and other attendees. Once logged in, attendees see a holistic view of the event with the platform's Town Hall feature. From there, they will experience a single community in which everyone can interact, regardless of whether they attend events in person or virtually.