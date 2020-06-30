Attendify Launches Attendify for Virtual Events
Attendify, a provider of self-service event applications and event data management tools, has launched Attendify for Virtual Events.
Attendify for Virtual Events lets users plan events, invite and onboard attendees, and manage speakers for in-person, virtual, or hybrid events. Event planners can configure their event once and automatically gain access to the three experiences.
With Attendify for Virtual Events, attendees can log in, create and manage their profiles, search for content, watch sessions, and interact with sponsors, speakers, and other attendees. Once logged in, attendees see a holistic view of the event with the platform's Town Hall feature. From there, they will experience a single community in which everyone can interact, regardless of whether they attend events in person or virtually.
"Hybrid and virtual events must be every bit as valuable as in-person events," said Michael Balyasny, CEO of Attendify, in a statement. "They must be immersive and allow attendees to network, learn, and engage in a way that feels natural. These events are about leveraging technology in a strategic and meaningful way. Having already proven the value of our mobile platform, we knew we were uniquely positioned to redefine and create a positive and engaging event experience no matter the structure."