HelloSign Adds 21 Languages

HelloSign, an eSignature provider, launched in 21 additional languages and introduced European data residency.

"The importance of digital transformation has become glaringly evident over recent months for businesses all over the world. The management of your most critical business agreements, including the eSignature workflow that validates those agreements, is a fundamental piece of the digital transformation journey," said Whitney Bouck, chief operating officer at HelloSign, in a statement. "The HelloSign team is so proud to announce the availability of our product in new languages, as well as customer support in local language. We're making eSignature more accessible to companies than ever before."

HelloSign now enables administrators to delete documents in bulk from their HelloSign accounts or sync in bulk to their preferred cloud storage providers. Administrators can configure deleting batches of documents from their HelloSign accounts once or on a regular basis in the Admin Console. With Bulk Delete and Bulk Sync, admins can centralize their documents in Dropbox or any data storage platform.

To protect HelloSign user accounts, all user information is encrypted and passwords are hashed and salted. Users can also use OAuth and SAML for single sign on. HelloSign uses two-factor authentication and can provide evidence of tampering (or lack thereof) between pre- and post-signed documents. In addition, HelloSign meets stringent SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27018 requirements.