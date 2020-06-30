Tealium Launches Predict ML

Tealium, a provider of real-time customer data orchestration, has released ;Tealium Predict ML, built-in machine learning technology for Tealium AudienceStream, its Customer Data Platform (CDP).

With more than 30 million predictions amassed already, Tealium Predict ML seamlessly pairs with Tealium AudienceStream CDP to continuously anticipate customer behaviors, using machine learning to power audience segmentation. By creating custom-tailored predictions in a matter of clicks, marketers gain insights into the likelihood of customer behaviors as well as full visibility into the data used to generate them.

Tealium Predict ML includes Behavior Health Rating, which allows users to view whether they have sufficient existing data to provide healthy or unhealthy machine learning insights on specific behaviors. Based on the health rating, users can assess which behaviors to explore now and which need more mature data before including them in future models.