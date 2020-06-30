Tealium Launches Predict ML
Tealium, a provider of real-time customer data orchestration, has released ;Tealium Predict ML, built-in machine learning technology for Tealium AudienceStream, its Customer Data Platform (CDP).
With more than 30 million predictions amassed already, Tealium Predict ML seamlessly pairs with Tealium AudienceStream CDP to continuously anticipate customer behaviors, using machine learning to power audience segmentation. By creating custom-tailored predictions in a matter of clicks, marketers gain insights into the likelihood of customer behaviors as well as full visibility into the data used to generate them.
Tealium Predict ML includes Behavior Health Rating, which allows users to view whether they have sufficient existing data to provide healthy or unhealthy machine learning insights on specific behaviors. Based on the health rating, users can assess which behaviors to explore now and which need more mature data before including them in future models.
"While more organizations are realizing the value of data collection and insight activation each day, they're also realizing these projects can be extremely resource-intensive without the right solutions in place," said Mike Anderson, founder and chief technology officer of Tealium, in a statement. "By offering a flexible machine learning product that's integrated right into our CDP solution, we're taking the complexity and burden out of the data collection equation, leveling the playing field for our customers and allowing them to really focus on how to activate the value of their data."
"When focusing on real-time, data-driven decision making to optimize marketing investment, there is a need to move beyond historical methods and shift toward machine learning and AI to predict the optimal audiences to go after," said Amin Foda, director of marketing infrastructure at Monash University, in a statement. "Using Tealium Predict ML helps us build real-time audience attributes based on their likelihood to take an action and engage with them on the next-best conversation across all identifiable channels at the right moments."
