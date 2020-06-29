LivePerson Integrates with Google Business Messages

LivePerson, a provider of conversational solutions, has joined Google's partner program to help companies launch on Business Messages, which lets customers initiate messaging conversations with businesses directly from Google Search and Maps.

"We're delighted to announce that we're supporting Google's Business Messages,which enables us to learn and build with the technology, influence the roadmap and standards, and be among the first to offer our customers an upgraded messaging experience through Google Search and Maps," said LivePerson CEO and founder Rob LoCascio in a statement. "By launching on these extremely popular entry points, brands can provide instant access to virtual assistants and experienced agents to get customers what they need more seamlessly than ever before."

"We're excited to have LivePerson integrate with Google's Business Messages to help brands take advantage of the convenient yet personal connections that this messaging experience facilitates," said Shruti Venugopal, head of partnership communications at Google, in a statement.