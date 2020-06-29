Sprinklr Launches Mobile App for iOS and Android
Sprinklr yesterday rolled out a completely redesigned Sprinklr Mobile App for iOS and Android.
The new mobile app features the following:
- Personalized shortcuts preconfigured for each user’s role and the most-used features for day-to-day activities, such as approvals, tasks and publishing;
- A publisher to capture live moments and publish on the go;
- Multimedia publishing capabilities;
- Faster content uploads with inline progress updates and more visual feedback;
- An updated engagement dashboard;
- Quick Search and Quick Replies;
- Detailed reporting to filter and drill down into the most important metrics and open exported reports sent via email in the mobile app;
- A variety of reporting views, including a full chart and a summary; and
- Prioritized notifications for approvals needed, spikes in volume of mentions, task updates, and personalized reminders.