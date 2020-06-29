Seismic and Vertical IQ Partner

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, has partnered with Vertical IQ, an industry intelligence firm, on a content solution just for bankers. Bankers can leverage Vertical IQ's industry intelligence and Seismic's dynamic content automation tool, LiveDocs, to generate client-facing content with insights tailored to any industry, on any device.

With this joint solution, bankers can rely on live data, including industry risks, quarterly insights, key financial benchmarks, and industry growth data, rom more than 325 industries packaged into one template from within Seismic. Bankers can share insights directly with clients in a package that can be presented in-person via mobile device, in print, or in a digital format.

The Seismic and Vertical IQ partnership also offers bankers a centralized location in Seismic to educate themselves with real-time information on their clients' industries. Vertical IQ feeds into Seismic content that can be accessed from anywhere, including via a mobile device while on the road prior to a meeting with a client.