Seismic and Vertical IQ Partner
Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, has partnered with Vertical IQ, an industry intelligence firm, on a content solution just for bankers. Bankers can leverage Vertical IQ's industry intelligence and Seismic's dynamic content automation tool, LiveDocs, to generate client-facing content with insights tailored to any industry, on any device.
With this joint solution, bankers can rely on live data, including industry risks, quarterly insights, key financial benchmarks, and industry growth data, rom more than 325 industries packaged into one template from within Seismic. Bankers can share insights directly with clients in a package that can be presented in-person via mobile device, in print, or in a digital format.
The Seismic and Vertical IQ partnership also offers bankers a centralized location in Seismic to educate themselves with real-time information on their clients' industries. Vertical IQ feeds into Seismic content that can be accessed from anywhere, including via a mobile device while on the road prior to a meeting with a client.
"Business customers have come to expect hyper-personalized interactions that meet the standards that are now common-place in their personal lives," said Bill Finnegan, managing director of fnancial services marketing at Seismic, in a statement. "We're thrilled about our partnership with Vertical IQ because of the competitive advantage it will offer our banking customers. The ability to generate rich industry insights on the fly in a marketing-approved format will help bankers elevate client conversations from just product,to industry-specific trends, advice, and guidance. It allows bankers to be a consultative partner that demonstrates their bank truly understands their business."
"Conversations between a banker and client should go both ways," said Bobby Martin, CEO of Vertical IQ, in a statement. "Vertical IQ's and Seismic's solution ensures conversations are backed by real-time, tailored insights so bankers can engage in better discussions and act as a trusted advisor. This helps them bring unique value and expertise to the table to win, grow, and retain more business."
"Streamlining our internal processes allows us to concentrate on helping our customers' businesses to thrive, providing valuable insights and improving their overall experience," said Curt Myers, chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank, in a statement. "Integrated tools like Seismic and Vertical IQ empower our relationship managers to stay informed, share knowledge with customers, and personalize our client interactions. This is another tool for Fulton Bank to add value and build strong customer relationships."