Searchspring Named BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner

Searchspring has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, unlocking access to its search, merchandising, and analytics platform for more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers, who can now access Searchspring directly through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Ecommerce has evolved from the simple list-it-and-it-will-sell approach to the current situation where retailers must ensure they get the right product in front of the right person and at the right time," said Chantele Gibson, vice president of strategic partnerships at Searchspring, in a statement. "Our partnership with BigCommerce will give its customers the ability to further elevate their ecommerce strategy by implementing merchandising tactics that provide relevancy to each and every shopper."

With Searchspring's search and merchandising platform, BigCommerce users can do the following:

Make in-the-moment merchandising decisions with configuration of product listing displays across search, category, and landing pages;

Fine-tune product results with automated rules and specific drag-and-drop positioning;

Increase conversions through a cohesive shopper journey with on-site banner ads and visual merchandising cues;

Provide machine-assisted search and product recommendations as well as smarter spell correct;

Identify opportunities to improve conversion and increase online revenue with actionable reporting and merchandising analytics; and

Control the presentation of their brand by matching the brand's unique website style and experience on launch.