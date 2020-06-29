Searchspring Named BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner
Searchspring has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, unlocking access to its search, merchandising, and analytics platform for more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers, who can now access Searchspring directly through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
"Ecommerce has evolved from the simple list-it-and-it-will-sell approach to the current situation where retailers must ensure they get the right product in front of the right person and at the right time," said Chantele Gibson, vice president of strategic partnerships at Searchspring, in a statement. "Our partnership with BigCommerce will give its customers the ability to further elevate their ecommerce strategy by implementing merchandising tactics that provide relevancy to each and every shopper."
With Searchspring's search and merchandising platform, BigCommerce users can do the following:
- Make in-the-moment merchandising decisions with configuration of product listing displays across search, category, and landing pages;
- Fine-tune product results with automated rules and specific drag-and-drop positioning;
- Increase conversions through a cohesive shopper journey with on-site banner ads and visual merchandising cues;
- Provide machine-assisted search and product recommendations as well as smarter spell correct;
- Identify opportunities to improve conversion and increase online revenue with actionable reporting and merchandising analytics; and
- Control the presentation of their brand by matching the brand's unique website style and experience on launch.
"The partnership with Searchspring further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,"said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Searchspring shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."
"The combination of BigCommerce and Searchspring has already proven powerful for us. We can't wait to see what this new partnership brings for our business,” said Dean Goebel, president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of BB Wheels, in a statement. "With Searchspring as a partner, we have framed our search capacity as a primary differentiator against our direct competition. Through five custom product finders, shoppers can immediately view products and accessories available for their particular application. With better analytics and insights, we're able to further optimize the shopping experience for our customers and improve business results."
